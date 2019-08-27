PORTLAND, Maine — In fishing communities, abandoned fishing gear, known as ghost gear, pose a threat to marine life and waterways. Fishing for Energy is trying to help the environment while also making it easier for fishermen to dispose of found or unwanted gear.

A crew from the City of Portland smashed recovered lobster traps and ropes and dumped it in a new bin at the Portland Fishing Exchange Pier on Tuesday.

"Our expansive fisheries are an important part of the history, culture, and communities here in New England," said Demi Fox the Northeast Regional Coordinator for NOAA Marine Debris Program. "The fisherman are some of the most important partners we have in conservation."

RELATED: Quite a catch! 10,000 lbs of lost fishing gear hauled up from ocean floor

Through a partnership with the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, the NOAA Marine Debris Program, Covanta, and Schnitzer Steel Industries, metals will be repurposed and additional waste with be used to generate electricity.

"It's also a no-cost option and encourages easy access to proper disposal of retired fishing gear, including ropes, buoys, nets and obviously lobster traps," said Erin Pellitier the Executive Director at the Gulf of Maine Lobster Foundation.

Over the last ten years, Fishing for Energy has collected over 4 million pounds of ghost gear through 55 fishing ports spanning 12 states.

RELATED: Lobster catch 'slow', cold spring may be to blame

"We hope these new bin locations and improved usability for fishermen will result in even less derelict fishing gear in marine environments along our nation's coastlines," said Kaity Goldsmith, the Manager of Marine Conservation at the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.