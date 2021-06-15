Bath community remembers 'fabulous', 'funny' woman who impacted others

Robin Borski Westlake was a mother, grandmother, wife, and attendant secretary at Morse High School. She died of lung cancer on Saturday, June 5.

BATH, Maine — Monday morning in Bath, life is a bit different at Robin Borski Westlake's house. Her daughter, husband, and best friend sit together on a cushioned couch outside. A windchime sings incessantly, and Robin is missing. She won't be joining them in the same way again.

On Saturday, June 5, Robin died of non-smoker's lung cancer after an almost two-year battle with the disease. She was 57 years old and left behind a community still reeling from her loss. Some of the roles people knew her by included mother, grandmother, wife, and attendant secretary at Morse High School -- and adjectives those close to her use to describe her personality range from "fabulous" to "funny" to "honest" to "kind".

"It's really hard to believe that she's really gone," Dori Hamel expressed. She joked that Robin made her feel like she was her best friend, ever since they met when Dori was just 13 years old. Recalling that day, Dori said Robin was scared of a couple of girls walking up the road past her house -- so tougher Dori stepped in and became her "protector". For years, they shared an enduring bond, as their friendship grew, complete with phone calls at 4 a.m. that Dori jokes she will not miss.

"She could love you, and she could tell you exactly how she felt -- and turn around and love you again," Dori said.

Nick Westlake, Robin's husband, says she used to put everyone else before herself -- and made him a better person.

"She just pushed me and made me stretch the envelope, right?" Nick said. "I mean, I would always -- I don't want to say want to 'settle' -- but settle, and she kind of pushed me."

Robin's daughter, Jillian Pinkham, says her mother's love was like no other -- to her and her siblings, her grandchildren, and everyone else.

"My Mom was the definition of unconditional love," Pinkham emphasized. "She loves you on your good days, your bad days, your naughty days."

Robin's life wasn't without hardships. In 2019, she lost one of her sons to an overdose -- something she didn't try to hide, speaking to others openly about it to raise awareness and donating monetary gifts after his death to a rehab facility; but Jillian says the event changed her mother in some ways.

"When my brother died, a part of my Mom died with him," Jillian shook her head. "A part of her was just lost that never came back."

Pinkham says her mother was diagnosed with cancer shortly after that summer loss, despite the fact that she ate clean and exercised six days a week to try prevent that from happening. Jillian says she will never forget the day she found out her mother had a terminal illness. It's a difficult reality to come to terms with, especially as a mother herself -- her girls' "Mimi" was a huge part of their life.

"My girls just think and thought the world of her -- and they're so confused and angry," Jillian said.

Robin impacted a number of children outside of her own family, too. For a few years, she was the attendant secretary at Morse High School in Bath. She showed up to work literally as long as she could, telling Jillian at one point that the kids were what kept her alive during her fight with cancer.

"She stayed at school until Tuesday, and she passed on Saturday -- and the only reason she didn't go back was because they admitted her to the hospital," Robin explained.

Jillian says her mother would pay kids' library bills, so they could get their diplomas. That dedication definitely didn't go unnoticed. Donavin Rector graduated late in 2019 and now works at BIW. Robin was one of the first people he told about getting hired -- and it's because of her kind and open personality that he says helped to motivate him.

"She was one of the reasons that I graduated high school, I would say, because no one else really helped me that much," Donavin recalled. "She was there to let me know that people did care about me getting out of high school successfully, so I could move on with my life."

It's a skill Principal Eric Varney says Robin took upon herself.

"She created her role," Varney said. "She made herself so available for people and made such an impact on the staff and the kids."

It's why the school community decided to start a fundraiser to help fund two trips for Robin to take in her last few months of life -- one with a larger group to Florida in April and one with just Jillian a few weeks before she passed. On that trip, Jillian and Robin got matching tattoos of a pinky promise.

"It's just a pinky promise that she'll always be with me, and it's something I'm really glad that we did," Jillian smiled, pointing to the blue ink on her arm.

A celebration of life for Robin is happening at 10 a.m. on Sunday, June 27 at the Taste of Maine Restaurant in Woolwich, where she worked for 17 years.