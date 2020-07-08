Bangor City Hall steps project to receive last bit of material

The hill on Center Street in front of Bangor City Hall will be closed to traffic from 6 to 7 a.m. the morning of Friday, August 7.

BANGOR, Maine — The hill on Center Street in front of City Hall will be closed to traffic from 6 to 7 a.m. the morning of Friday, August 7. Crews will be there unloading the last bit of material needed for the rehabilitation of City Hall plaza and steps project.

This project has been in the works for more than a year. In May 2019, the contract was approved with contractor Bangor Lawn and Landscape, but work didn't begin until a slow start in the fall.

The project was supposed to be completed in December, but there were unanticipated challenges with utility rooms beneath the steps that needed attention, according to Bangor public information officer Zeth Lundy. The COVID-19 pandemic also made it difficult to get some materials -- so now, the project is expected to be completed by the end of October this year.