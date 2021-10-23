Bangor Police Department hosts pet food drive

On Saturday, October 23, the Bangor Police Department teamed up with the Eastern Area Agency on Aging to host the annual pet food drive at Shaw's Supermarket.

BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor Police Department teamed up with the Eastern Area Agency on Aging on Saturday, October 23 for an annual pet food drive at Shaw's. The event was held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The organizations collected dog food, cat food, and cat litter, as well as cash donations.

All donations will go directly to the Eastern Area Agency on Aging's "Furry Friends Food Bank". These contributions will help older adults in the Bangor community who need assistance taking care of their pets.

"We currently serve over 400 low-income older adults every month, and they can use that money that they would've used to purchase the pet food for other things like heat, gas, utilities, supplies, etc.," Kelly Adams, nutrition manager for the Eastern Area Agency on Aging, said.