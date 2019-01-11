BANGOR, Maine — If you've gone to Bangor Municipal you've noticed a few things. First, the 27-hole layout, which offers golfers plenty of ways to spend an afternoon. And a putting green and driving range allows players to work on their craft as well.

What you don't see, and what is worked on in the offseason is the amount of work the course has put in for the environment.

“We’ve always felt that we should be leaders in whatever we do. And when it comes to environmental practices we wanted to put that out there," Rob Jarvis said.

Jarvis has been the Head Golf Professional for four years, but he's worked at the course since he was 17.

The course was first granted membership in 2013, having to renew it every three years. Jarvis wants the public to know that here in Bangor they're helping.

“We want to show the community hey, we are a good neighbor, we’re not hurting your environment, we’re helping it if anything.”

Golf courses can receive some negative attention based on their environmental impact. Whether it be using bad chemicals, using too much water, or destroying natural wildlife.

At Bangor Municipal, and other member courses, that is not the case. Far from it actually.

Each course needs to make the criteria for six categories:

Environmental Planning

Wildlife and Habitat Management

Chemical Use Reduction and Safety

Water Conservation

Water Quality Management

Outreach and Education

Wildlife and Habitat Management, a big focus in Bangor. Despite being pinned between downtown and an airport, the course has seen wildlife populations grow.

“We have somewhere around seven or eight acres now that we’ve returned back to the wild, which doesn’t seem like a lot but you can’t naturalize the middle of a fairway," Jarvis said.

This wasn't the best season to use its new irrigation system.

“We actually didn’t have a chance to use any of that this summer, we really only irrigated about ten times because we had so much rain, but we’ll implement that next year for sure," Jarvis added.

Brian Johnson, the Assistant Golf Professional, has also worked with the club as a teenager. He wants the course to be in its current shape for years to come.

“We’re doing things to help support it and make sure generations to come can really have a special place to come and enjoy," Johnson mentioned.

Bangor Municipal and Portland Country Club are the only courses in Maine to have their memberships renewed in 2019. Bangor, being the only public course.

The idea is easy to wrap your head around. A golf course providing a great place to practice and play along with being a help to the environment and the community.

“We’re more than just a golf course. We’re doing our part as members of the community," Johnson says in a perfect way to wrap up the idea of this course.

