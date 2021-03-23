Get a pet portrait by donating to the Bangor Humane Society

On Tuesday, March 23. the Bangor Humane Society is launching its new 'Poorly Drawn Pet Portraits' fundraiser with a goal of raising $10,000

BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor Humane Society is launching a new fundraiser that combines animals and the arts to help support the shelter virtually, since the pandemic has created obstacles to traditional fundraising events. All people need in order to take part in this fundraiser is access to Facebook, a $20 donation, and a furry friend.

This is the first time the Bangor Humane Society has done the "Poorly Drawn Pet Portraits" fundraiser, but other humane societies locally and nationally have done similar events. To take part, you can visit the Bangor Humane Society's Facebook page starting Tuesday, March 23, and click to make a donation. Afterwards, you can leave a comment that you donated with a picture of your pet. These pictures will be distributed to around 100 volunteer artists (about 85 volunteers, with some additional hands from the Bangor High School art club) to create a portrait of your pet in up to two weeks.

"I think that during COVID, we've all kind of been stuck at home -- and for me as a volunteer, and as one of their artists, it's going to be fun," Karen Littlefield, a volunteer with the Bangor Humane Society for 10 years, expressed. She says she's really excited to take part in this fundraiser and has been practicing with watercolor paints to prepare.

Kathryn Ravenscraft, the director of operations at the Bangor Humane Society, says the point of the fundraiser is taking a risk and having fun. All of the volunteer artists are from different backgrounds, so you may end up with a masterpiece or just a stick figure, but the hope is that it's a good memory.

The Bangor Humane Society has been around in some form since 1869 and serves five counties: Washington, Waldo, Hancock, Penobscot, and Piscataquis. The shelter takes in between two to three-thousand animals every year and is hoping to raise $10,000. That money would help with things like heating the building; providing animals with blankets, food, and vaccines; and making sure animals are spayed or neutered. It would also help the shelter be financially prepared for potential illnesses or injuries.

"It's just really important that we do our best by them to try to find them homes," Ravenscraft expressed, calling animals the "most vulnerable" population. "We've gone through all this trouble over the last several thousand years to domesticate them, and we have a responsibility to make sure that they're safe and warm and cared for."

The big fundraiser for the Bangor Humane Society is usually the Paws on Parade, but COVID-19 has made doing that challenging. Last year it happened virtually and Ravenscraft says it just wasn't the same. She and her team are hoping it will be possible this year, but they haven't been able to make any final decisions yet.