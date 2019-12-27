BANGOR, Maine — As the days draw closer to the New Year USA Today has begun its process of determining its "10Best" in various categories including several associated with travel.

Some travel categories include Best Airline, Best Airport Lounge, and Best Small Airport.

Travel experts narrowed the list down to 20 small airports from all across the country. Small airports are described as servicing less than 10 million passengers a year.

Aimee Thibodeau is the Marketing and Business Development Manager for the Bangor International Airport.

She knew right away why the airport was nominated.

“It’s our customer service. In a day and age where technology has taken over, we’ve been able to keep up with the technology but maintain the strong sense of customer service and one on one personal touch with our customers," Thibodeau said.

Other airports in the running are Daytona Beach International Airport in Florida, Long Beach Airport in California, and Kahului Airport in Hawaii.

“We are really excited, we’re in the running with some heavy hitters from so more populated areas and I know it’s kind of cliché but we’re honored just to be listed with some of those others," Thibodeau added.

The top 10 Small Airports will be decided by you. Online voting ends January 13 and the winning airports will be announced on January 24.

As of Friday, the Bangor International Airport is in fifth place in the voting. To vote, head to the link below.