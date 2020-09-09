Bangor hotel closes to the public to house people experiencing homelessness

Penobscot Community Health Care is housing people experiencing homelessness at the Ramada Inn in Bangor as an extension of services at the Hope House shelter.

BANGOR, Maine — A Bangor hotel is temporarily closed to the public to house people experiencing homelessness during the coronavirus pandemic.

Penobscot Community Health Care is providing shelter to people in need at the Ramada Inn on Odlin Road as an extension of services it offers at the Hope House shelter. Social distancing requirements brought on by COVID-19 have resulted in a lack of space.

The entire Ramada Inn facility is now leased through an arrangement with the state of Maine via the Maine State Housing Authority. Half of the facility is dedicated to coronavirus-free rooms, while the other is dedicated to coronavirus-positive rooms and people who are under investigation for COVID-19. In a press release, PCHC officials noted the number of personnel onsite to ensure safety and proper supports has increased.

According to Bangor city manager Catherine Conlow, MSHA is using COVID-19 grant money to pay the Ramada Inn and PCHC for staffing overflow shelters. PCHC will manage services at the hotel, and contracts run on a 30-day basis. PCHC says MSHA has signed a lease with the property owner with the option to renew each month.

Conslow told NEWS CENTER Maine there are about 66 beds available through PCHC as a whole. Now, beds will be more or less evenly divided between the Ramada Inn and the Hope House.

In the earlier stages of the pandemic, people experiencing homelessness were being housed at the Hope House, Ramada Inn, Super 8, and the Columbia Street Baptist Church. Having four separate locations was tough for staff members to handle, though, so locations have now been consolidated. PCHC officials say leasing the entire Ramada Inn will offer "more accommodations...amid concern about a potential 'second wave' or spike of the coronavirus causing COVID-19."

For the time being, the Ramada Inn is closed to the public, and no outside visitors will be permitted.