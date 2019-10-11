ROCKPORT, Maine — For 39-straight years, Maine’s emergency medical service industry has come together in one place. Each year, the Atlantic Partners EMS Seminar has been held at the Samoset Resort in Rockport, Maine.

The seminar gives industry leaders a chance to learn about training practices, new techniques, and more.

“One, it’s a fantastic learning opportunity. Two, they get to interact with vendors and put their hands-on products and see what’s new with that,” says Rick Petrie, the director of Atlantic Partners.

The seminar hopes to draw people from all branches of the EMS field.

“The focus is emergency medicine, but the target audience for us is EMS providers,” says Program Manger Sally Taylor.

Local fire, police, and hospital workers also have the chance to purchase pretty much anything they may need to improve their jobs.

“They can buy anything from a stethoscope to an ambulance,” Taylor says.

Ron Morin knows a thing or two about selling ambulances.

“In over 30 years of the business, I’ve delivered more than 650 ambulances in Maine and New Hampshire,” he says.

Partnering with Samoset has become a tradition over the years. Taylor says the hotel offers the seminar everything they need and they wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.

Steve Ames, the Director of Catering at the resort, holds this seminar above the rest.

“There's comradely within the group. We give each other hugs when they get here as compared to a handshake,” Ames says.

The seminar also has a focus on classroom education. Holding lectures and keynote speakers focusing on specific issues and topics. This year, there was a focus on special cases, such as pediatric, and diabetic calls.

Industry leaders say the information learned and the tools bought at the seminar make an immediate impact in Maine.

“High performance CPR and all those things, we’ve taken it back to the field from here," David Garripy said.

The seminar is held around Veterans day every year. This year, the Saturday lunch was offered free for all veterans at the seminar.

More details about APEMS and the seminar can be found on its website:

