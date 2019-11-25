WESTBROOK, Maine — Think of your family traditions on Thanksgiving Day, years of perfecting recipes, turkey trots, and football. It's hard to imagine what to do if you were starting your life over from scratch.

For asylum seekers and refugees that have moved to Maine, Thanksgiving is a new experience. One church in Westbrook is opening its doors the Sunday after Thanksgiving to welcome in a new community to eat and learn about the holiday's customs.

“We know that we have so many of our people in the communities that don’t have someone to celebrate with,” said Rev. Mutima Peter. “We wanted to make sure no one is left out and no one is isolated.”

This is the sixth-year Bethel Christian Center has put on a community Thanksgiving feast. It's happening on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. All are invited to attend, even if you choose not to worship beforehand.

