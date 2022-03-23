South Portland woman collects pads and tampons for Mainers in need

Through her "Collect the Cotton" effort, Ashlie Morris donated 32,000 pads and tampons and counting to The Opportunity Alliance and Preble Street in 2022.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Most of us try to avoid period talk, but one woman in South Portland is taking an entirely different approach. She's speaking up as a single voice to raise awareness about an issue surrounded by stigma to empower and help others.

Ashlie Morris started the grassroots "Collect the Cotton" effort in 2016, when she lived in Boulder, Colorado. She was volunteering at a place that served the housing insecure community, and it was through that work that she learned how big of a need there is for pads and tampons among people on the fringes of or experiencing poverty.

"There was oftentimes at least one person ... that was utilizing the shelter that night [who would] come up [and] ask for pads or tampons," Morris said.

Menstruation is a natural cycle that half of our population experiences, but it can be expensive. An article by birth control brand Pandia Health indicates those who menstruate will spend about $1,773.33 on tampons in their lifetime or $4,752 on pads.

Through "Collect the Cotton," Morris gets monetary donations for and physical donations of pads and tampons that she gives to organizations helping people in need. She did her big campaign push for 2022 during a five-week span from January through February and collected about 32,000 period products. She gave 4,000 to The Opportunity Alliance and 28,000 to Preble Street.

"It's amazing. It's humbling. It's definitely far exceeded my hopes and my expectations," Morris said.

For her, the effort is all about bringing attention to a significant need.

"There's stigma or taboo, or there can be," Morris said, later adding, "It's a dialogue that needs to really happen again. It's just not something that's maybe comfortable for everybody to discuss."

Lily Lynch is the vice president of development and communications with The Opportunity Alliance. With the rising costs of living, she said some families are making tough decisions, which often means going without period products.

"There's a real economic burden to period product access," Lynch said. "It very often means that women are missing school or work."

She said this donation will help women across all 55 of The Opportunity Alliance's programs. It's an important measure, she said, because period products are not covered by SNAP federal benefits.

"There’s no way we could do this alone. It really takes all of us working together," Lynch said."

Joe Conroy, senior director of food programs and facilities at Preble Street, said the city of Portland is seeing record numbers of people experiencing homelessness. It's one reason why Morris' donation means so much.

"The demand for them is really high, and we never have enough to meet the need," Conroy said.

Demand is high enough at Preble Street right now that the organization may need even more resources later this year.

"In the past, I would've been able to say this is a year supply for us, but given the way the need us increasing right now, it's really, really hard to say," Conroy said.

Conroy said this donation is allowing Preble Street to focus on other needs for the spring, like sneakers and undergarments. Morris said her goal for this year is to reach the 100,000 products mark.

"It never ceases to amaze me when we do this at how much good there really is in this world," Morris said.