BANGOR, Maine — As temperatures continue to rise across Maine, the snow that impacted our state for the better half of four months is starting to melt away.

Spring is closer than we think. According to the Farmers Almanac, the spring equinox occurs on March 19, the earliest spring has arrived since 1896.

With green grass, budding flowers, and warmer days in our near future, the days of outdoor winter activities are coming to a close. One of the biggest industries in winter sports is snowmobiling.

In Bangor Monday, Ski-Doo held its Spring Fest event, giving riders the chance to check out the 2021 models, new gear, and new apparel.

One of the bigger draws for next season is a new gage that has a built-in navigation system with an app that connects right to your cellphone.

“Showing the GPS and the safety features of showing you a trail that may be impassable or has water or some sort of hazard is just like the GPS you use in your cars," Nolan Ferris, a Product Specialist of Ski-Doo said.

According to the Maine Snowmobile Association, snowmobiling generated $606 million in total spending for Maine's economy in 2018-19.

This year, sled registration numbers are on par.

“I think we’re going to be right on target even though it was a different winter for sure," said Mike Grass, the President of the Maine Snowmobiling Association.

The final registration numbers won't be known until June.

According to the Ski Maine Association, the Ski Industry brings in $300 million annually to the state, about half as much as snowmobiling generates. Grass said that the need for riders to fuel up and go to different places for food is a big reason for the difference.

“We kind of spread around so many restaurants instead of the ones at the base of the mountain so to speak so that’s how we generate so many funds," Grass added.

A big issue for the sled season in Maine has been all the snowmobile related deaths. This past weekend, two more riders died and speed played a role in the crashes.

“We have to slow down a little bit maybe. Sometimes it’s people with not a lot of experience and not knowing where to ride on the trail," Bob Plourde said. Plourde works at Plourde and Plourde Inc. a snowmobile dealership. in Caribou.

“We try to spread the word to use prudent speed and don’t ride above your head so to speak. Don’t drink and drive," Grass added.

Although the snow hasn't melted just yet, Grass is already looking ahead to next season. A proposed bill would increase sled registrations by $10 with that increase going to help improve the thousands of miles of trails.

“For registration increase, hopefully of $10. $10 of that would go into basically go into the grants that all the clubs apply for their grooming efforts," Grass said.