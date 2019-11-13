PORTLAND, Maine — The Department of Justice awarded over $100 million to help victims and combat human trafficking across the country. Preble Street's Anti-trafficking services program will get $500,000 over a three-year period.

Those services have already helped 200 people in Maine since it began in 2013, according to Preble Street. In the last year, staff saw a 20% increase in minors reporting trafficking-related situations.

"To keep on getting funded is an affirmation that the work we are doing is really meaningful," said Fiona Mason the Chief Program Officer. "We really have been able to make quite an impact across Maine along with many of our other partners."

This is the third time they've received a DOJ grant, but this is the first earmarked to help minors.

If you have concerns about anyone in your community call Preble Street or the National Human Trafficking Resource Center Hotline - 1 (888) 373-7888

