WESTBROOK, Maine — "When a person is in the process of ending their relationship, that's when the violence really escalates."

Rebecca Hobbs is the executive director of Through These Doors, a domestic violence resource center.

"It's really important that people being victimized be involved in their own safety plan," she said.

That plan can include working closely with law enforcement.

To help with that, Westbrook Police Chief Janine Roberts says the department has purchased a second Scout Alarm. It's a portable alarm system with a panic button that police can place in a victim's home and it's programmed with the victim's address.

"It's an immediate connection to a 911 center and to law enforcement," Chief Roberts said. "The alarm goes off, we're notified."

It's similar to a "Life Alert" medical alarm, and the South Portland Police Department has one Scout Alarm as well.

"If a perpetrator is determined to reach the person they're victimizing it's really important for us to find ways to keep that person safe," added Hobbs. "The scout alarm could be one of those ways."

If you or someone you know needs help call the statewide domestic violence helpline to be connected with support near you at 1-866-834-HELP.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE BY THE NUMBERS IN MAINE

According to the Maine Coalition to End Domestic Violence 14,351 people sought help in Maine in 2018.

74% of people who sought help were ages 25 to 59.

NCM

According to the latest report from the Maine Domestic Violence Homicide Review Panel, in 2016, there were 16 homicides in Maine and 7 were considered 'domestic' homicides by the Maine Department of Public Safety. In 2017, 9 of the 21 homicides that year were 'domestic' homicides. So over the course of two years, there were 16 total 'domestic' homicides, accounting for 43% of Maine's total homicides.

