Acadia National Park pushing for deferred repairs on maintenance facility

On Monday, September 25, the Interior's Assistant Secretary of Fish, Wildlife, and Parks is visiting Acadia National Park to assess the need for repairs.

BAR HARBOR, Maine — A meeting happening Monday morning at Acadia National Park could be the next step in securing funding for some major projects on the agenda.

Park staff members say a September 2018 estimate indicates the park needs more than 65 million dollars in repairs. One of the primary focuses is the Acadia National Park Maintenance Facility, located at 20 McFarland Hill Drive. Keith Johnston, the chief of facility management, told NEWS CENTER Maine the building was a job corps facility built in the 1960s that was deemed "structurally unsound" more than a decade ago.

The maintenance facility houses the tools and vehicles needed to take care of infrastructure in the park, like roads, trails, bridges, restrooms, and campgrounds. Johnston says staff members want the current building to be torn down and have nearly completed the re-design of the campus. Now, the issue is funding — which is why Johnston says they are now in this deferred maintenance situation.

"Stuff gets a little worse over time, and then you get into these big rehabilitation efforts," Johnston explained. "That's kind of where we find ourselves."

Rob Wallace, the Interior's Assistant Secretary of Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, will be attending Monday's meeting, to be held at and include a tour of the maintenance facility. Wallace is expected to be at Acadia for a couple of days to assess repair needs. Johnston and other staff members are hoping the new 'Great American Outdoors Act' will provide funding for the project at the maintenance facility, as well as others at newly-acquired Bar Harbor Head Light and on Schoodic Point.

Johnston says visitation has more than doubled in the past 10 years, with about 3.5 million visits annually. Acadia is one of the top ten most visited national parks, and in 2019, it supported about $380 million in economic contributions to the state's economy. It's why he thinks grooming of the park is perhaps more important now than ever.

"These spaces are truly special places, so it is important that we take the time and the energy (to) invest in them -- and keep them, so all our future generations can enjoy them," Johnston said.

That sentiment spreads beyond Acadia, too. Alf Anderson, the executive director of the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce, says the success of the park directly impacts the village.

"If the visitors have a great experience because the park is up to snuff, then we know that our visitors will have a great experience while they’re here -- and that will keep bringing them back year after year," Anderson told NEWS CENTER Maine.

It's why he is also hoping the GAOA will provide funding for those projects, especially after a year that has already been difficult because of COVID-19.

"Everybody needs to put their best foot forward," Anderson expressed. "People are traveling in different ways, and you always have to compete for someone’s visit."