Winter driving preparation, safety tips from AAA

The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety said winter storms, bad weather, and messy road conditions play a role in almost half a million crashes every winter.

SANFORD, Maine — Most of Maine will see some kind of impact by the storm on Monday, whether it's snow, rain, or wind. The cold weather is nothing new to Mainers, but a reminder about how to handle it safely never hurts, especially if you need to hit the road.

According to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, winter storms, bad weather, and messy road conditions play a role in almost half a million crashes and more than 2,000 deaths on the road every winter. If you're planning to head out in the cold weather, you should be prepared. AAA has the following recommendations:

Keep a kit of warm-weather gear in your car. AAA recommends extra food and water, warm clothing, a flashlight, a snow brush and ice scraper, blankets, and medications.

Make sure your tires are properly inflated. You also want to make sure there's a lot of tread to try to avoid sliding on ice and snow.

Keep at least half a tank of fuel in your car at all times.

Do not warm up your car in an enclosed area. AAA said that includes places like garages.

Do not use cruise control when driving on slippery surfaces like ice and snow.

@MEStatePolice are already asking drivers to go 45 MPH on the Maine Turnpike from the N.H. line to mile 53 in Falmouth.

AAA said if you can, you should always try to stay home during storms and only go out when necessary. Since Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday, that means students don't have to go to school, and some adults have the day off from work. If you do have to drive, though, AAA has the following recommendations:

Drive slowly, since you'll have lower traction while driving on snow or ice. To regain traction and avoid skids, you should apply gas slowly while speeding up. It also takes longer to slow down on icy roads, so keep that in mind.

Increase your following distance. AAA said you should try to make sure you're at least five to six seconds behind the car in front of you. By doing so, you'll have a longer distance, in case you have to stop suddenly.

Know your brakes. AAA said you should apply firm and steady pressure on the brake pedal during storms, whether you have antilock brakes or not. Also, try not to fully stop, if you can. For example, instead of coming to a complete stop at a traffic light, try to slow down enough to keep rolling slowly before you can accelerate again.

Drive with caution on hills. Your wheels will spin if you apply extra gas while on snow-covered roads. AAA said the best way to approach a hill during a storm is by gaining some momentum before you reach the hill and then letting it carry you up. When you go down a hill, make sure you're doing so slowly. Also, try not to stop while going up a hill.

