Michigan 10-year-old opens driveway candy shop inside renovated, pop-up camper

When Michigan opened back up for business June 8, I'sis Beasley from Muskegon Heights decided to launch a business of her own with a unique driveway candy shop.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Michigan opened back up for business on Monday, June 8, but a 10-year-old from Muskegon Heights beat the state by a week, with a unique driveway candy shop that's quickly becoming her neighborhood's hot spot.

The beginnings of the business began in January when 10-year-old I'sis Beasley and her father, Tyrone, were looking out the window of their home and saw their old pop-up camper covered in snow.

"We were wondering what to do with it, said I'sis.

I'sis and her father decided to keep it and turn it into a business venture.

"There are no grocery stores by where we live and only two gas stations that have snacks for kids," said Tyrone.

So I'sis, her twin brothers, mother and father, began renovating the camper, with the hopes of turning it into a little candy shop that they can park in their driveway during the summer months.

"There are plenty of neighborhood kids doing lemonade stands around here," said I'sis. "But nobody's doing a candy store."

The family finished renovating the camper in May. It has a small door to enter and exit, a service window and it's completely covered with imagery of all the candy, pop and chips she's selling.

"It had to be pink and purple," said I'sis, referring to the colors she chose to paint the exterior of the camper.

Inside the shop, Tyrone built shelving so all the candy can be stored and organized properly. He installed a cooler so the cans of pop, bottled water and frozen ice cream items would stay cool. There's also a cash register so I'sis can make proper change after people make their purchases.

The camper is positioned sideways near the end of the Beasley's driveway so passersby (walking, biking or driving) can see it.

I'sis' Candy Shop officially opened for business on June 1.

"Business has been great," said I'sis. "I usually get most of my customers mid to late afternoon each day we're open."

The Beasley's don't possess an endless supply of candy and other items, so Tyrone makes three trips to local stores each day to make sure the candy shop is fully stocked with everything I'sis needs at all times.

"I hop on my moped and go to Walmart and Sam's Club," said Tyrone. "[While I ride back home], sometimes I have six bags on one side and six on the other."

I'sis has also made sure that safety measures for COVID-19, including social distancing, is being respected. She has placed both stickers and painted marks on the sidewalk to make sure her customers remain 6-feet apart.

Her candy shop hours are Monday-Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Her prices for items is likely cheaper than what you'd pay for in the stores, anywhere from 1-cent to $1.00.

"Someone donated a $20 for kids who really don't have money," said I'sis. "That way, if they want something, I can buy it for them."

"It's been less than two weeks and it's already been more than we could have ever expected," said Tyrone. "The support has been overwhelming."

I'sis' Candy Shop is located at 3319 Highland St. In Muskegon Heights.

"I hope I can do this all summer," I'sis said.

