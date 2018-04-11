(NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Mainers are less than 48 hours away from the 2018 midterm election and campaigners remain out in full force, using the final weekend to spread their message.

Those with both Yes and No on One were out knocking on doors and repositioning signs. They say these last few days are crucial to getting the word out to voters before they head to the polls.

"I went out twice yesterday in the rain," Yes on One campaigner Phoebe Shields said. "This is my third time out this weekend."

She says canvassing is one of the greatest tools campaigners can use to get their message out. As she went door to door, some people answered; if they weren't home Shields would leave an explainer sticky note on their door.

No on One's campaign manager Newell Auger was out fixing signs that had been turned over during Saturday's wind storm.

"There's still a lot of people out there I don't have made up their mind,"Auger said. "It's important for us to have these signs out, it allows them to see where they can go to learn more about the question."

Gubernatorial candidates are also meeting and shaking hands with their constituents.

The race in Maine's Second District remains the most funded when it comes to political ads, according to political watchdog ProPublica.

© NEWS CENTER Maine