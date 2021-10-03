Artists and crafters gather for Maine Craft Weekend

The annual statewide celebration highlights the work that local artists do behind the scenes. It's an opportunity for people to see the work done firsthand.

MAINE, Maine — This weekend, Maine artists and crafters showed people the work it takes to make their own unique artistic creations. This year featured towns that included Bucksport, Bath, Biddeford, Gardiner, Ellsworth, and Freeport.

"Maine Craft Weekend is all about supporting artists and crafters so this was a perfect fit for us!" said Kathy James, owner of Lighthouse Gallery in Bucksport. "Cause people like to know 'who made this?' and how do they do it? And so that's what makes it really fun and personal."

James hosted about ten different artists and crafters at her gallery, who showcased their art, which included everything from writing to yarn, felted soap, and watercolor paintings.

Hundreds of artists are participating in Maine Craft Weekend. Here in Bucksport Marlene is showing me how to weave a Nantucket basket! Featured towns include Biddeford, Gardiner, Bath, Ellsworth, Freeport, and Bucksport. #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/UJB1Qxr2DN — Hannah Yechivi (@hannahyechiviTV) October 3, 2021

Elizabeth Duke owns Sheepy Hollow Farm in Bucksport, she brought a few of her sheep and showed Mainers the process of yarn-making.

"Once you comb it a lot of that stuff just falls right out," said Duke.

Adina Salmansohn is one of the artists inside the gallery, creating yarn from wool. She is a teacher at Bucksport High School but enjoys yarn making as a side hobby.

Barbara Stainman demonstrated how to make felted soap. Her felted soap bars are sold at the Lighthouse Gallery, too.

"I am using Marino wool that I've created on this carter, into what's called a bat, and you can make the bat any colors you want or any way you want!" said Stainman.



Gallery owner Kathy James has been creating watercolor masterpieces for the past four decades. This weekend, she was showing customers the detail it takes to make quality watercolor paintings.



"It takes me 40 hours or more to do a painting because I love all this detail!" said James.

See Nantucket Basket Weaving artist Marlene Greenlaw demonstrating the art of her work at Port O' Call on Saturday, October 2nd during Maine Craft Weekend in Bucksport! Posted by Maine Craft Weekend Bucksport Art & Craft on Thursday, September 16, 2021

Author Jane Harvey Meade had a table with all of her books. She was singing the back of the cover of books for people who purchased one of her novels.

Across the street from the Lighthouse Gallery, Port O'Call hosted Nantucket Basketmaker, Marlene Greenlaw from Bemela Baskets.

"It takes about a week to finish a basket," said Greenlaw.

Greenlaw says lots of patience and determination are needed in order to create Nantucket baskets.

"A Nantucket basket will last forever, it will outlast us!" said Greenlaw.

"It brings out artists into the limelight, that are normally often times working independently in their homes or in their studios," said Meg Keay, owner of Port O'Call in Bucksport.

Click here to learn more information about Maine Craft Weekend.

October classes at the Lighthouse Gallery: Shibori Silk Scarf Painting, Saturday, Oct 23 $48 Gourd Design Class, Saturday , Oct 23 $35 Posted by Lighthouse Gallery on Saturday, October 2, 2021