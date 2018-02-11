AROOSTOOK COUNTY (NEWS CENTER Maine) – A man from Presque Isle is behind bars for allegedly stealing a service truck and several tools, then setting the vehicle on fire causing more than $100,000 in damage.

Spencer Goodine, 27, stole tools and equipment from a service truck owned by TNT Road Company of Fort Kent, that was parked along a woods road in Northern Maine on September 3, according to investigators.

Maine State Police

After Goodine stole several tools, gear, and equipment, he then set the truck on fire, according to investigators. The blaze even spread to surrounding woods.

Goodine is charged with arson, theft, and burglary. He was arrested October 30, and is being held at the Aroostook County Jail on $50,000 bail.

Fire Marshal Investigators and Forest Rangers responded to the fire at Bogan Brook Road in T10 R3, near Westfield.

Police say the service truck was a 2002 Sterling M8500 Diesel and contained thousands of dollars worth of tools, parts, supplies, fuel and gear to support a timber operation. Some of the tools and supplies were recovered but many are still missing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Public Safety Dispatch Center in Houlton at (207) 532-5400.

© NEWS CENTER Maine