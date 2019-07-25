WOODLAND, Maine — The Aroostook County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for assistance in locating a wanted Woodland man.

Daryl Doody, 41, is wanted by deputies on a federal warrant of arrest.

No further details regarding the warrant were provided by the sheriff's office, including why Doody was wanted and on what charge or charges.

Anyone with information about Doody's whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 1-800-432-7842.

You can also call the county crime stoppers at 1-800-638-8477 (TIPS), or text information to 207-538-8477. They say you may be eligible for a cash reward.