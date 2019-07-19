PERHAM, Maine — A Washburn man is wanted by the Aroostook County Sheriff's Office after fleeing from a traffic stop in Perham, authorities said Friday.

According to the sheriff's office, around 11 a.m. Friday, one of its deputies pulled over a vehcile with several defects on High Meadow Road.

During the traffic stop, the deputy identified the driver as Edward Saucier, 47, and found that he was operating under suspension, was a habitual offender and was out on four sets of conditions of release from unrelated arrests.

The sheriff's office said that while the deputy was in his cruiser, Saucier jumped out of the passenger side of his vehicle and fled into the woods.

A search of the area turned up nothing.

Deputies have a warrant out for Saucier's arrest. He's specifically wanted on charges of operating after habitual offender suspension, violation of conditions of release and refusal to submit to arrest or detention.

Anyone with information is asked to contact that Aroostook County Sheriff's Office at 1-800-432-7842, or use Crime Stoppers at 1-800-638-TIPS x 8477.