Wallagrass man injured in Aroostook County rollover crash

A preliminary investigation into the crash revealed the 35-year-old may have been driving too fast in heavy rain and hydroplaned as a result.

CROSS LAKE TWP, Maine — A Wallagrass man sustained serious injuries in a crash in Aroostook County on Wednesday evening.

At about 6:30 p.m., state troopers responded to a report of a single-vehicle rollover crash on Caribou Road in Cross Lake Township, the Maine Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

Upon arriving at the scene, troopers determined that 35-year-old Curtis Deschaine, of Wallagrass, was traveling south when he lost control of his vehicle, left the roadway, and rolled multiple times before coming to a stop on its roof in an embankment, the release said.

Deschaine was driving a 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee at the time of the crash.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that Deschaine may have been traveling too fast for the heavy rain and wet road conditions, causing him to hydroplane," the release stated.

Deschaine was taken to Northern Maine Medical Center in Fort Kent by ambulance and was later taken by LifeFlight to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, according to the release. As of Thursday afternoon, he had stable vital signs, the release stated.

The investigation remains ongoing.