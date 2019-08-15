GRAND ISLE, Maine — Three people have been charged with burglary, criminal mischief and trespassing, accused of robbing a Grand Isle home on Tuesday night.

At 11 p.m., the Aroostook County Sheriff's Office and Van Buren Police were called to the burglary in progress, but suspects Sara Schlicher, 29, Alex Jandreau, 26, and Amie Bouchard, 34, had left the crime scene in a black pickup truck before authorities arrives, according to the sheriff's office.

Police said they eventually stopped the truck in Van Buren and found stolen items from the home in the back.

All three suspects were charged with burglary. criminal mischief, and drug charges.

Aroostook County Sheriff's Office

After a K-9 car search, drugs were also found in the suspects' car.

Schlicher and Jandreau, both from Madawaska, and Bouchard, of Van Buren, are all expected to appear in Madawaska District Court in December.

Aroostook County Sheriff's Office