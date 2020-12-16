Teen severely injured as family narrowly escapes devastating house fire in Fort Fairfield

The home was not insured and is a total loss. The American Red Cross is assisting the family with housing.

FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine — A teenage boy was severely injured as a family of four narrowly escaped a house fire in Fort Fairfield early Wednesday morning. The home is a total loss.

Around 12:15 a.m., Fort Fairfield Fire Rescue was called to 125 Fort Hill Street. Fire personnel arrived to find the home completely engulfed in flames.

Police said the teen boy who was severely injured escaped through a second-story window. He was transported to Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital and then flown to the Shriners Hospital for Children in Boston. According to police, the boy has been listed in critical but stable condition.

Two adults and another boy, age 13, escaped the blaze unharmed.

23 firefighters from Fort Fairfield, Easton, and Caribou fought the blaze for over six hours.

“Due to the frigid temperatures, it was a difficult fire to fight," Fort Fairfield Fire Chief Timothy Browning said. "Fortunately, no firefighters were injured while fighting the fire. Working smoke detectors in the home alerted the family to the fire.”

Browning added that the home was not insured and is a total loss. He said the American Red Cross is assisting the family with housing.

A GoFundMe page has been established to help the family. Cash and check donations will also be accepted at the Fort Fairfield Town Office. Checks payable to Matthew and Tanya Turcotte can also be mailed to:

Fort Fairfield Police Department

18 Community Center Drive

Fort Fairfield, ME 04742

Items may also be dropped off at the police department lobby.

"We will be accepting clothing and personal items at the police department for the family and we will deliver them to the Turcotte’s," Fort Fairfield Police Chief Shawn Newell said. "This community has always been very supportive in times of need and this is just another way we can help. It’s unfortunate for such a tragedy to occur so close to the holidays."

Clothing sizes:

Adult male: pant 36x30, shirt XL, footwear 11-12.

Adult female: pant woman's 22, shirt 2x, footwear 11

Boys size 16/18, men's footwear size 8.