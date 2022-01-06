SUV crashes on I-95 in Houlton, eight hospitalized

The 17-year-old driver reportedly lost control on slippery roads while trying to pass a slower vehicle.

Eight teenagers were taken to Houlton Regional Hospital Wednesday evening after an SUV crash on Interstate 95.

The 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by a 17-year-old from Hodgdon, rolled over down the embankment on the southbound side near mile marker 301 just before 6 p.m., Maine State Police Sgt. Chad Fuller said in a news release.

The driver, who was not identified, lost control of the SUV in slippery road conditions while trying to pass a slower vehicle, police said.

Eight minors in the SUV, who were not identified, suffered minor injuries and were taken by Houlton Ambulance to Houlton Regional Hospital.

An investigation into the crash continues.

No additional information was immediately available.