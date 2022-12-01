Maine State Police, deputies investigate Calais shooting

A 32-year-old Calais man was taken to a local hospital, but state police say he has refused to cooperate with an investigation.

On Sunday evening, a 32-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound in Calais and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The man's injuries were not life-threatening, Maine Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Shannon Moss said in a news release.

Maine State Police and the Washington County Sheriff's Office were called just before 8:30 p.m. to a home on South Road.

The man was taken to Calais Regional Hospital, Moss said.

Police are investigating the shooting, but Moss said Knowlton refused to cooperate.

No additional information was released on Monday evening.