State police: Human remains found by man walking in Caribou woods

The Maine State Police Department's Major Crimes Unit, Evidence Response Team, and K9 cadaver dogs are working on recovering the remains Monday, along with the Maine Warden Service, Caribou Police Department, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Once the remains are recovered, they will be taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The remains will then be examined to determine identification, as well as cause and manner of death, according to Moss.