State police: Human remains found by man walking in Caribou woods

CARIBOU, Maine — Human remains were found Sunday in a small wooded area off Route 161 in Caribou.
According to a release from Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss, a local man was walking in the woods when he found the remains.
The Maine State Police Department's Major Crimes Unit, Evidence Response Team, and K9 cadaver dogs are working on recovering the remains Monday, along with the Maine Warden Service, Caribou Police Department, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Once the remains are recovered, they will be taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The remains will then be examined to determine identification, as well as cause and manner of death, according to Moss.
Moss noted in her release Monday that Kurtis Madore, 31, went missing in the Caribou area on June 2, 2019. However, Moss said Maine State Police are not speculating that the remains are Madore and will wait for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine identification.