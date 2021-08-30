Search continues for teen's prosthetic leg lost in St. Albans pond

Charlie Smith lost his prosthetic when he was tossed in the water while water tubing.

ST ALBANS, Maine — Charlie Smith, 19, lost his prosthetic leg earlier this month after being tossed off the tube he was riding on in Big Indian Pond in St. Albans.

Mainers quickly began helping the young man and his family search for it.

After weeks of diving and using sonar equipment, the prosthetic has yet to be recovered.

According to Charlie's mother, Mary Smith, two off-duty Maine state troopers searched for her son's prosthetic leg.

Glenn Lang, a retired Maine State Police officer, also joined the search. He used his Deep Trekker ROV (remotely operated vehicle), which he described as an underwater drone.

“We gave it our best effort," Lang told NEWS CENTER Maine. "It’s just so hard when you can only see such a short distance [underwater]. We may go back out if I can get an idea that the conditions are better. I don't think it would make any sense to go back out right now.”

Mary said other divers are still searching for the prosthetic. She said the folks at Mainely Scuba in Wilton are trying to put a dive team together.

Charlie plans to pick up a new prosthetic leg this week. He's been getting around with the use of an old prosthetic he's outgrown.

"It’s really heartwarming," he said of the search effort. "It means a lot to me that [Mainers are] so committed to finding something that I think is probably gone forever.”