Body of missing Masardis man recovered from Aroostook River

PORTLAND, Maine — The body of a local man was recovered from the Aroostook River in Masardis on Tuesday.

Donald Whipple, 78, reportedly went fishing along the Aroostook River on Monday evening. He was reported missing by his family after he did not return home that night, according to a news release from Mark Latti of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Maine game wardens began their search Tuesday and found Whipple's canoe, which was found on the shore with fishing gear inside.

After discovering the canoe, the wardens called for support in their search.

An airboat team was able to locate Whipple at about 9:40 a.m. just less than a mile downstream from where his canoe was found, the release states.

An autopsy will be performed by the state medical examiner, but the circumstances of the death do not appear to be suspicious, the release states.