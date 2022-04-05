x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Aroostook County

Officials trying to locate missing Aroostook County woman

Norma Milliard, 73, has dementia, according to police.
Credit: Presque Isle Police Department

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — The Presque Isle Police Department is trying to locate a 73-year-old woman who was last seen at 9:30 a.m. Monday in Medway.

Norma Milliard, 73, has dementia, according to a release from Presque Isle police.

She is 5 feet tall and 100 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Milliard drives a white 2017 Chrysler 300 with license plate number 1597GJ, according to police.

Officials said anyone who may know Milliard's location should contact a local law enforcement agency.

Click here to sign up for the daily NEWS CENTER Maine Break Time Newsletter.

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

More NEWS CENTER Maine Stories    

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

One child dead in Houlton apartment fire, police say