Officials trying to locate missing Aroostook County woman

Norma Milliard, 73, has dementia, according to police.

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — The Presque Isle Police Department is trying to locate a 73-year-old woman who was last seen at 9:30 a.m. Monday in Medway.

Norma Milliard, 73, has dementia, according to a release from Presque Isle police.

She is 5 feet tall and 100 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Milliard drives a white 2017 Chrysler 300 with license plate number 1597GJ, according to police.

Officials said anyone who may know Milliard's location should contact a local law enforcement agency.