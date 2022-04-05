Officials trying to locate missing Aroostook County woman

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — The Presque Isle Police Department is trying to locate a 73-year-old woman who was last seen at 9:30 a.m. Monday in Medway.
Norma Milliard, 73, has dementia, according to a release from Presque Isle police.
She is 5 feet tall and 100 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
Milliard drives a white 2017 Chrysler 300 with license plate number 1597GJ, according to police.
Officials said anyone who may know Milliard's location should contact a local law enforcement agency.
