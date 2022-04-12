Northern Maine airport close to deal to remain in service

The Legislature voted Monday to authorize state officials to renew a land lease in Aroostook State Park for Presque Isle International Airport.

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — The Maine Legislature is looking to extend the lifespan of one of the furthest north airports on the East Coast.

The Legislature voted Monday to authorize state officials to renew a land lease in Aroostook State Park to the Federal Aviation Administration. That paves the way for continued operations at Presque Isle International Airport.

The Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands issued a lease in the state park to the FAA in 2002 to maintain equipment needed for the airport. The lease is set to expire at the end of September.

The federal government first established the airport during World War II as an air base. The landing strip was later redeveloped and it has since been used for commercial air service, state officials said. The airport has the second-longest active commercial service runway in the state, officials said.