New Maine-Canada bridge project to start construction soon

Maine DOT said the total project is expected to cost $97.5 million. The state awarded the construction contract to Reed & Reed Inc. of Woolwich.

MADAWASKA, Maine — The state of Maine has awarded the construction contract for a new bridge that will connect the northern part of the state to the Canadian province of New Brunswick.

The project will replace the century-old Edmundston–Madawaska Bridge. The Maine Department of Transportation said Thursday the current bridge is nearing the end of its useful life. The bridge has also been subject to a five-ton weight limit since 2017, and that has created a significant detour for drivers.

Maine DOT said the total project is expected to cost $97.5 million. The state awarded the construction contract to Reed & Reed Inc. of Woolwich, Maine.

Sen. Susan Collins announced a $36 million grant to the Maine DOT for the project on July 22, 2019, saying that during a recent visit to Aroostook County, she had noticed how serious the situation was regarding bridge accessibility.

"Madawaska residents and businesses are already contending with the severe consequences of this deteriorating structure," Sen. Collins said in a press release statement at the time. "Improving the safety, efficiency, and reliability of transportation infrastructure throughout Maine is one of my top priorities, and I am pleased that this funding will allow this vital replacement project to move forward."

The new bridge will cross the St. John River at about a 45-degree angle and be located about 1,400 feet upstream from the existing bridge, the transportation department said.