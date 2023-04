Presque Isle police ask anyone with information to call them at 207-764-4476.

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — Aroostook County law enforcement is trying to locate Giptu Paul.

The juvenile was last seen at his home around midnight Wednesday, according to a release from Presque Isle police.

Police describe him as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 150 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

It is unclear where he may have gone, the release stated.