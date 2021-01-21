MISSING: Aroostook County Sheriff's Office trying to locate Hodgdon teen believed to have run away from home

It is believed that Sherman ran away sometime on Wednesday, Jan. 20, and officials believe she may be in the company of Sebastien Nieves.

HODGDON, Maine — The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of Hayloe Sherman, 13, of Hodgdon.

Sherman is described as 5’2” tall and 104 lbs., with black hair and red highlights. She was last seen wearing knee-high lace sneaker boots, black pants, a black coat, and a pink hoodie.

It is believed that Sherman ran away sometime on Wednesday, Jan. 20, and officials believe she may be in the company of Sebastien Nieves. The Aroostook County Sheriff's Office said there has been information that they were seen in the Presque Isle area on the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 20.