x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Aroostook County

Efforts underway to revitalize former Air Force base in Limestone

Mills' office said priorities for the center include transportation equipment, aerospace industries, energy operations, and agricultural and wood products.
Credit: AP
Sun sets behind the control tower of the former Loring Air Force Base on Saturday, July 18, 2020, in Limestone, Maine. The base, which was once home to B-52 bombers, was closed in 1994 as part of a Defense Department effort to cut costs. (AP Photo/David Sharp)

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine is launching a new push to revitalize a former Air Force base in the northern part of the state.

Loring Air Force Base in Limestone closed in the 1990s. It was redeveloped into Loring Commerce Centre.

Gov. Janet Mills said Friday the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development is undertaking a two-year business development and marketing campaign to draw more business to the center. The state set aside $400,000 for the campaign in its supplemental budget.

The state picked a Greenville consulting firm, SHL Enterprise Solutions, to play the lead role in the marketing effort. The firm is expected to work with the state and Loring Development Authority of Maine to implement a recently adopted sustainability plan for Loring.

The center is 3,800 acres and includes an aviation complex. Mills' office said priorities for the center include transportation equipment, aerospace industries, energy operations and agricultural and wood products.

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

One child dead in Houlton apartment fire, police say