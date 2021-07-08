Man shot, killed by police officer in Presque Isle; AG's office investigating

A spokesman for the Office of the Attorney General said the shooting happened near the University of Maine at Presque Isle

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — Investigators from the Office of the Attorney General are investigating a fatal shooting by a police officer in Presque Isle, spokesman Marc Malon told NEWS CENTER Maine Thursday afternoon.

Malon said an armed confrontation near the University of Maine at Presque Isle resulted in Shannon M. Wilcox, 53, being shot and killed by Sgt. Matthew Cummings of the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Associated Press, the man, later identified as Wilcox, waved a gun and fired shots into the air and into the ground during the standoff. Officials said the man threatened officers with a firearm after attempts to negotiate with him for over 50 minutes.

Aroostook County Emergency Management said in a Facebook post that Main Street was closed in the area of the university "until the incident is stabilized." As of around 2 p.m., the road had reopened.

We now know the man who was shot and killed was 53-year-old Shannon Wilcox. He was firing a gun outside a house on Main Street earlier today across from @UMPIowls. Wilcox was shot after an armed confrontation with officers. #NEWSCENTERmaine — Hannah Yechivi (@hannahyechiviTV) July 8, 2021

A flower shop on Main Street described the incident as a "standoff" and said it occurred on their property. In a Facebook post, Megan Allen, who is the manager of Cook Florist and the daughter of the shop owner, said their staff and family are all safe. Allen said the store wouldn't reopen to the public until July 12.

NEWS CENTER Maine is on the scene and working to confirm additional details. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.