Man fatally hit by car in Caribou

CARIBOU, Maine — A 54-year-old man was hit by a car and killed Thursday night just north of the Skyway Plaza in Caribou.

Maine State Police troopers were called to Van Buren Road just before 9:30 a.m. for a report of a man running in and out of traffic, Caribou police Chief Michael Gahagen said Monday.

Troopers found Daryl Raymond, 54, whose address is unlisted, lying in the road, having been hit by a 2017 Chevrolet sedan driven by 78-year-old Daniel Daigle of Winterville Plantation.

Raymond was taken to Cary Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.