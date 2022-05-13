Man dead following rollover in Aroostook County

The single-vehicle crash took place on Friday afternoon on Route 11, Maine State Police said.

WINTERVILLE PLANTATION, Maine — A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Route 11 in Winterville Plantation.

Just before 4 p.m. on Friday, police received a report of a pickup truck rollover crash on Route 11 in T9 R5, Maine State Police Sgt. Chad Fuller said in a news release.

Fuller said the driver of a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado, Ray Parks, was found dead at the scene.

Parks lost control of the vehicle and drove down an embankment, where the vehicle rolled onto its roof onto Route 11.

Parks was ejected from the vehicle and died immediately, according to the release.

His age and town of residence were not immediately available Friday evening.