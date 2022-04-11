Caribou man accused of creating standoff

Police say a man armed with a stolen gun barricaded himself in an apartment for more than six hours Sunday night.

CARIBOU, Maine — A Caribou man remained in the Aroostook County jail Monday afternoon following an alleged standoff Sunday night in a Caribou apartment.

George Lacasse, 42, faces charges by the Aroostook County Sheriff's Office and Caribou Police Department, according to a joint release by the two agencies.

Aroostook County deputies went to Woodland just after 5 p.m. Sunday for a complaint that a gun had been stolen from a business. Deputies identified the suspect as Lacasse and went to an apartment on Grove Street in Caribou, searching for him.

People near the apartment reportedly told the deputies Lacasse assaulted someone earlier in the day and was acting erratically.

Officials said when Lacasse ran back inside the apartment and barricaded himself when he saw the deputies.

The Maine State Police Tactical Team was called to assist with the standoff shortly before 10 a.m., according to the release. They arrived just before 12:30 a.m. Lacasse reportedly surrendered peacefully at about 4:16 a.m.

Lacasse is charged by Caribou police with class B felony aggravated reckless conduct and aggravated assault, as well as criminal threatening, creating a police standoff, and violating conditions of release.

He was charged by the sheriff's office with class B felony theft of a firearm, as well as possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and violation of conditions of release.