CARIBOU, Maine — Ten years ago, Andrew Sullivan was flat on his back with two torn discs.

After years of physical therapy, the Caribou native got back on his feet.

Lifting weights made him feel at his best so he added more weight, and more weight, and even more weight. He started lifting so much weight, in fact, that he could no longer work out at a gym.

"You outgrow a local gym pretty quickly," said Sullivan.

Instead, he trains four days a week in his basement or his driveway lifting 800-pound tires, Atlas stones weighing hundreds of pounds, and doing the log lift.

"I get this question a lot: 'why do you do this? What's the point of it,'" said Sullivan. "The truth is, I can't tell you completely and totally why I do it. For me, it's almost like therapy and that's kind of how it started [with my hurt back and two torn discs ten years ago.] I went to rehab. I went to see a chiropractor and through doing a bunch of exercises in rehab I was able to get stronger."

He started competing in strongman competitions in 2016. Just last month, he defended his title as Maine's strongest man for another year.

"There's not a lot of money in it so you have to be a special kind of crazy to want to pursue this, I believe," said Sullivan through laughter.

Despite Sullivan's looks being all brawn, when it comes to music he's all brains.

"I guess I'm a Renaissance man," said Sullivan. "I enjoy a lot of different things."

A multi-faceted man, he's a music teacher by day, volunteer firefighter with the Caribou Fire Department by night and always, Maine's strongest man.

"Here in Caribou in northern Maine, I'm it," said Sullivan through laughter.

He placed 5th in the country at his first national competition last year and plans to start training to compete for World's Strongest Man, saying he would be pleased to make it to the tryouts.

"I might try a regional qualifier for something like 'America's Got Talent' and just try it for fun just to see what happens," said Sullivan, on looking for a fun way to combine strongman with his playing the violin. "It does seem to be a very good climate for that kind of thing right now."