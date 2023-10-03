State fire marshal deems cause of Houlton airport hangar fire as 'undetermined'

At the time of the fire on Sept. 19, three businesses were operating out of the airport hangar.

HOULTON, Maine — Editor's note: The video above was originally published on Sept. 20, 2023.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal has completed its investigation into the Sept. 19 fire at a Houlton airport hangar, deeming the cause as undetermined.

At about 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20, the Houlton Fire Department reached out to the state fire marshal's office to request assistance in investigating the structure fire at 66 Industrial St., Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a news release Tuesday.

"The structure in question was a WWII-era hangar that had been converted into useable space for several area businesses," the release stated. "The original hangar collapsed due to damage sustained during the fire."

Throughout the years, Moss said several additions have been added and were built with fire-rated walls, which remained standing following the Sept. 19 fire.

Moss said three businesses were operating within the structure when the fire happened, and those businesses include Tiny Homes of Maine, Family Roots Medical Marijuana Dispensary, and HSC Auctions.

"Due to the severity of the fire and the completeness of the burn, the cause of the fire is undetermined," the release said.

No additional details about the investigation into the fire were released.