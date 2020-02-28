BOSTON, Massachusetts — Caribou native Jessica Meir got nostalgic on Twitter Thursday night, sharing photos and memories of Boston from space.

In her tweet, Meir said she received the call that launched her NASA career while working at MassGeneral Department of Medicine and Harvard Medical School.

Meir also said her oldest sister, Rakel, currently lives in Boston.

Dr. Meir made history in October when she and fellow astronaut Christina Koch became the first all-female team to perform a spacewalk from the International Space Station (ISS).

Meir will be joined by another Mainer, Chris Cassidy, in April. He is scheduled to return to the International Space Station for Expedition 63 and stay until October 2020.

