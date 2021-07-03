Local man arrested following knife attack in Mars Hill

Adam Jackson, 42, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

MARS HILL, Maine — A Mars Hill man faces felony assault charges following a knife attack Saturday evening that injured another local man.

Adam Jackson, 42, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, according to a release from the Aroostook County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's deputies went to a Benjamin Street home at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday after Central Aroostook Ambulance reported it was at the home on an unrelated call and found a victim with severe puncture wounds consistent with a knife assault, the release states.

The 39-year-old victim was taken to Northern Light AR Gould Hospital in Presque Isle with non-life-threatening injuries.

Jackson was taken to the Aroostook County Jail.