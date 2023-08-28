Driver and passenger injured in Littleton crash

Both were brought to Houlton Regional Hospital for injuries not considered life-threatening.

LITTLETON, Maine — A driver and their passenger were both injured in a crash Monday morning in Littleton.

Police were called to the scene at about 9 a.m. after a report about a vehicle that went off the road and into the woods on Houlton Road, or Route 1, in Littleton.

"Passing motorists reported that two people were walking away from the scene," Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a news release.

The driver, a 20-year-old man from Corinna, was brought by ambulance to Houlton Regional Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The second person was not at the scene and was later heard "yelling for help in the woods," where state troopers were able to locate him. He was also brought to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, the release stated.

Initial investigation indicates the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed before the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, which struck a utility pole before coming to a complete stop in the woods.

Speed and alcohol are suspected as contributing factors in the crash, according to the release.

The crash remains under investigation.