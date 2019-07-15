HOULTON, Maine — The Houlton Police Department, which last Sunday requested the public's assistance in locating two men from separate incidents over the weekend, announced Tuesday it had apprehended one of the men.

Michael Malone, 53, of Hodgdon, surrendered to police Tuesday. He was charged with aggravated assault and burglary.

The department's chief thanked the community for its help and assistance.

More information regarding Malone's July 16 arrest was released Friday.

Houlton police said officers responded shortly before midnight Saturday to a disturbance call on High Street. A person on scene told police he had defended himself physically in response to a violent attack, and that the suspect had fled.

Police said due to the nature of the crimes and injuries, they began to search for the suspect, later identified by officers as Malone.

He was taken to Aroostook County Jail.

The department's initial Facebook post showed photos of both Malone and the other man, Ruben Redman, 31, of Monticello.

As of Friday, Redman remained at-large.

If you see or know where Redman is located, Houlton police ask you to please contact them at 207-532-2287.

The public's advised to not approach or confront.

Police said there's no immediate threat to the public's safety.

The Aroostook County Sheriff's Office shared the Houlton Police Department's Facebook post, also requesting information on Malone and Redman's whereabouts. You may be eligible for a cash reward, the office's post reads.