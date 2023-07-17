Aroostook County girl hasn't been heard from since July 15

Police said Abigail Desjardins is believed to be with her 18-year-old boyfriend and neither of them has a cell phone.

FORT KENT, Maine — Law enforcement officials are trying to locate a missing juvenile.

Abigail Desjardins was last seen at her home around 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, according to a release on Sunday from Fort Kent police.

She's 5 feet tall and 129 pounds, with blue eyes and dirty blonde hair. She was wearing all black clothing when she was last seen, the release stated.

Police said Abigail is believed to be with her 18-year-old boyfriend, and neither of them has a cell phone. In Sunday's release, Fort Kent police did not identify Abigail's boyfriend.

Police said they may be traveling in a 2004/2005 Green Chevy Silverado, a single cab short bed truck with large tires. The back window is believed to be broken, according to the release.

Fort Kent police ask anyone who may have information to call them at 207-834-5678.