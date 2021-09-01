Fort Fairfield potato house a total loss after morning fire

Six area fire departments responded. The building contained bulk paper products, as well as large amounts of equipment, all of which are also a total loss.

FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine — A potato house in Fort Fairfield became engulfed in flames Wednesday morning, prompting a response from six area fire departments.

According to a release from Fort Fairfield Fire and Rescue, the building at 252 Strickland Rd. is a total loss. It contained bulk paper products, as well as large amounts of equipment, all of which are also a total loss, officials said.

The cause is still under investigation. No injuries were reported.

Fort Fairfield firefighters arrived at the scene around 7:10 a.m. and, upon seeing the building fully involved, requested mutual aid from Caribou Fire and Ambulance, Limestone Fire, Easton Fire, Presque Isle Fire and Rescue, and Perth Andover Fire Department.

Fort Fairfield Fire and Rescue said about 30 emergency officials responded in total.