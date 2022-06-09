Former Caribou resident chased staff while discharging fire extinguisher at Caribou High School

The 23-year-old faces multiple charges.

PORTLAND, Maine — A 23-year-old was arrested Thursday after they reportedly chased staff down the hall of Caribou High School while discharging a fire extinguisher.

Police were called around 7:30 a.m. about a person at the high school, according to a Facebook post from the Caribou Police Department. When officers arrived at the scene, they reportedly observed that the visibility in the main hallway was limited because of the discharged extinguisher contents, the post states.

The officers quickly determined that the suspect had exited the building and was eventually located in the downtown area after receiving a tip.

The former Caribou resident, whose last name is Theriault, was arrested and charged with terrorizing, criminal trespass, two counts of criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct.

Bail has been set at $1,000 cash or $10,000 surety and a condition to not return to the school. An initial court date has been set for Aug. 4.

The incident comes just two days after issued a joint statement by RSU 39 Superintendent Timothy Doak and police Chief Michael Gahagan issued a joint statement on school safety.