EASTON, Maine — An Easton man was killed Wednesday afternoon when his motorcycle collided with a minivan along Route 10, state police said.

Troopers responded to the crash around 3:45 p.m., which took place next to where Route 10, or Center Road, intersects with Richardson Road.

According to investigators, Vance Smith, 62, was headed west behind two vehicles. The one immediately in front of him began the process of making a right turn onto Richardson Road, and Smith began to pass the vehicle.

Meanwhile, the vehicle in front, a Toyota minivan, was making a left turn into J&B Mobile Home Park, across the street from Richardson Road.

Smith was unable to avoid the minivan and collided with it, causing him to be thrown from his motorcycle, police said. He died from injuries on scene.

The speed of Smith's motorcycle was a factor, according to police.

The minivan driver, 60-year-old Mary Johnson of Easton, was wearing a seat belt at the time. It was unclear if she was injured.

Route 10 was shut down for about 2 and a half hours while troopers reconstructed the crash.

Maine State Police were assisted on scene by the Aroostook County Sheriff's Office, Easton Fire Department and Crown Ambulance.

The investigation's status as of Thursday was ongoing.

According to Maine's Public Safety Department spokesperson, the Maine Bureau of Highway Safety reports 16 people have now died this year in motorcycle crashes. Maine ended 2018 with 23 motorcycle deaths.

RELATED: Police say man whose moped crashed into a boat has died